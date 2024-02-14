B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Up 22.9% in January

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the January 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOSC. UBS Group AG grew its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 22,141.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 609,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 31,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BOSC opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions ( NASDAQ:BOSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

