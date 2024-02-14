AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,356 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned 0.11% of AxoGen worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in AxoGen during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in AxoGen by 1,282.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AxoGen by 610.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in AxoGen by 68.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in AxoGen by 139.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AxoGen stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $9.89. 8,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,098. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The company has a market cap of $425.27 million, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AxoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

