AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,356 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned 0.11% of AxoGen worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in AxoGen during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in AxoGen by 1,282.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AxoGen by 610.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in AxoGen by 68.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in AxoGen by 139.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.
AxoGen Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of AxoGen stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $9.89. 8,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,098. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The company has a market cap of $425.27 million, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.07.
Insider Activity
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AxoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on AXGN
About AxoGen
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AxoGen
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Kraft Heinz stock builds value for shareholders: buy on the dip
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- When does Tesla stock become too cheap to ignore?
Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.