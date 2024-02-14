Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axcelis Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.86. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axcelis Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.25 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $7.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.18 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $118.35 on Monday. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $105.28 and a fifty-two week high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.68. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.69.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

