Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report issued on Thursday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AXTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.42.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $30.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average is $29.93.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 46.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,984,000 after buying an additional 674,477 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $335,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,656 shares in the company, valued at $468,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $233,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,085.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $335,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,656 shares in the company, valued at $468,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

