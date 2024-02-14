Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Gap Up to $22.14

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.14, but opened at $23.45. Avantor shares last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 2,207,010 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AVTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.55.

Avantor Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Avantor by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 162.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Avantor by 565.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 815.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

