Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.960-1.040 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE AVTR opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. Avantor has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. TD Cowen raised Avantor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Avantor from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Avantor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Avantor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avantor by 7.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Avantor by 3.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Avantor by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

