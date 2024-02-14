Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $81,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PKW traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $99.99. 1,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,403. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.51. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.03 and a fifty-two week high of $101.50.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3806 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

