Atomi Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,241,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,172 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,117,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,389,000 after acquiring an additional 289,172 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 146.5% during the second quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 7,268,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,339 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,032,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 110.2% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,436,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,764 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BKLN stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.10. 2,411,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,450,641. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.03.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

