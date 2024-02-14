Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 765 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,156,000 after purchasing an additional 92,354 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $356.20. 458,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,498. The business’s 50 day moving average is $350.30 and its 200-day moving average is $324.40. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $368.72. The company has a market capitalization of $354.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.