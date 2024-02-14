Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 289 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 35.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,416 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,035,234,000 after buying an additional 274,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,685,218,000 after buying an additional 182,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $17.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $572.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,776,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $247.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $579.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.80.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

