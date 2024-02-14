Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New $366,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.58. The company had a trading volume of 215,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,645. The stock has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.37. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $113.95.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

