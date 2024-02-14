Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $510,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.53. 3,959,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,297,701. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.18.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

