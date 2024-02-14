Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $463,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PFE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.11. 3,297,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,355,402. The company has a market capitalization of $153.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.24. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $43.61.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 466.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

