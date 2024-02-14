Atomi Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,670,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,712,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,501 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 11,735,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,129,000 after buying an additional 1,259,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $55.44. 1,253,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,346,801. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

