Athelney Trust (ATY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.60 on April 11th

Athelney Trust (LON:ATY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Athelney Trust’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Athelney Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Athelney Trust stock opened at GBX 185 ($2.34) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.81 and a beta of 0.27. Athelney Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 160 ($2.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 215 ($2.72). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 183.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 190.06.

About Athelney Trust

Athelney Trust plc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in companies across diversified sectors. It invests in the stocks of the small-cap companies with a market capitalization of less than £300m with either a full listing on the London Stock Exchange or a trading facility on AIM or ISDX.

