Athelney Trust (ATY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.60 on April 11th

Athelney Trust (LON:ATY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Athelney Trust’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Athelney Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Athelney Trust stock opened at GBX 185 ($2.34) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.81 and a beta of 0.27. Athelney Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 160 ($2.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 215 ($2.72). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 183.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 190.06.
About Athelney Trust
