Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 573,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 947,799 shares.The stock last traded at $15.77 and had previously closed at $14.33.

The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.82 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASPN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Aerogels

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 21,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.96.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

