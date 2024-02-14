Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APWC opened at $1.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45.

Get Asia Pacific Wire & Cable alerts:

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.73 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited ( NASDAQ:APWC Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.