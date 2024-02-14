Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Short Interest Up 103.5% in January

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,300 shares, a growth of 103.5% from the January 15th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

Arrow Financial Increases Dividend

AROW traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,588. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32. Arrow Financial has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $405.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.