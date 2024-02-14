Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,527 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $11,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 33.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th.

ARW opened at $109.85 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $147.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

