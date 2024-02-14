Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Short Interest Update

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the January 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 892,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Arhaus Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 378,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth $2,132,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, GoodHaven Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 209,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

ARHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARHS

About Arhaus

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.