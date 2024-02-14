Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Short Interest Update

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the January 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 892,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Arhaus Stock Performance
NASDAQ ARHS opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 378,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ARHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.
About Arhaus
Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
