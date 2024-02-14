Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives $13.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARHS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49.

In related news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $699,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,531,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at $2,132,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Arhaus by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, GoodHaven Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arhaus by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 209,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

