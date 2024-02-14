argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock Holdings Increased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in argenx were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 25.3% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in argenx during the second quarter worth $249,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in argenx by 14.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 45.5% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 64.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARGX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of argenx from $444.00 to $346.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.90.

argenx stock opened at $386.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.34. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $327.73 and a 12-month high of $550.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.99 and a beta of 0.69.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

