Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,136 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 2.11% of Arcosa worth $74,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arcosa by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,351,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,998,000 after acquiring an additional 84,223 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Arcosa by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,794,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,736,000 after acquiring an additional 40,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arcosa by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,331,000 after acquiring an additional 41,957 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Arcosa by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,714,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,410,000 after purchasing an additional 79,024 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACA traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.90. 28,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,548. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.47 and a 12-month high of $84.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.10 and a 200 day moving average of $75.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 3.40%.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

