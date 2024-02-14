Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) CFO Matthew C. Giljum Sells 199 Shares of Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $33,758.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,545.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arch Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

ARCH stock opened at $170.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.15. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.42 and a fifty-two week high of $187.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Arch Resources by 61.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ARCH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

