ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.98.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARX shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC lowered their target price on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded ARC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

ARC Resources stock opened at C$21.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$20.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of C$12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.34. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$14.34 and a one year high of C$23.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.21%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

