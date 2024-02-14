Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Gap Up to $20.03

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.03, but opened at $20.56. Applied Optoelectronics shares last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 1,082,448 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAOI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $13.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $667.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.05.

In other news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 42,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $957,821.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,351 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,748.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Optoelectronics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 12,604.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 25.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. 41.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

