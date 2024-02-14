Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 963.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 44.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total transaction of $364,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at $10,421,642.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total transaction of $364,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at $10,421,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $323,411.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,719.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,114 shares of company stock valued at $872,497. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $181.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.97. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.24 and a 52-week high of $189.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

