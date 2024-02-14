Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANNX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Annexon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Annexon in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

ANNX stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $266.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.99. Annexon has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $6.67.

In related news, Director Muneer A. Satter acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,406,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,329,349.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Muneer A. Satter acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,406,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,329,349.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ted Yednock sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $94,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Annexon by 31.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Annexon by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Annexon by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Annexon by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC raised its holdings in Annexon by 18.3% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

