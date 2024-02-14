Andrew Peller Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:ADW)

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Andrew Peller Price Performance
Andrew Peller has a one year low of C$10.40 and a one year high of C$19.04.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director John Edward Peller sold 9,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.41, for a total transaction of C$40,836.60.
About Andrew Peller
Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.
