Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,863 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $13,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC opened at $171.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.51. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $173.32.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.