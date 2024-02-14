Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,971 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 95,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.98 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.21. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

