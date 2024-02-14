Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,060 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SKYW. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SkyWest by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in SkyWest by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SkyWest by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $59.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $60.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.31. SkyWest had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.93) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SKYW. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Articles

