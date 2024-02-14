Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 14,973 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,973 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Hillman Solutions worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 590.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 50.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLMN stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Hillman Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLMN. Barclays cut shares of Hillman Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark cut their price target on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.55.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

