Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,464 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $9,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Diageo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Diageo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Diageo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Diageo by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo Price Performance

DEO opened at $143.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.92.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.90%.

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.