Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 42.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 4.4% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSA Safety has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.50.

MSA Safety Price Performance

MSA Safety stock opened at $175.32 on Wednesday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.57 and a 1 year high of $185.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.27. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 226.51%.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Stories

