Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $12,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $715,198,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 34.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617,054 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,137 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $163,232,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $189.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.57.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 47.40%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

