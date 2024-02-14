Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $913,000 Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,627 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 328.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,681,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,722,000 after buying an additional 2,056,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 287.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Community Bank System by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,037,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,486,000 after acquiring an additional 647,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at $33,999,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 17.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,193,000 after purchasing an additional 219,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CBU traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,459. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.25 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $170,708.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $498,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $170,708.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

CBU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Bank System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

