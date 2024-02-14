Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,598 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 67,341 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.7 %

MDT opened at $83.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.41 and its 200 day moving average is $80.32. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

