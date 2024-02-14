Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 87.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 34.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRD. Bank of America lowered shares of Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $462,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,209 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,867.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,835 shares in the company, valued at $29,007,783. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $462,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,209 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,867.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock worth $1,685,938. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chord Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CHRD opened at $155.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.45. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $117.05 and a twelve month high of $175.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

