Analysts Set Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Target Price at $5.75

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.75.
RSKD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Riskified in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered Riskified from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $5.75) on shares of Riskified in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.
Riskified Stock Performance
Riskified stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. Riskified has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35.
Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $71.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Riskified Company Profile
Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.
