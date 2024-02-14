Analysts Set Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Target Price at $5.75

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

RSKD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Riskified in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered Riskified from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $5.75) on shares of Riskified in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Riskified by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,774,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,744,000 after acquiring an additional 580,000 shares during the period. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new position in Riskified in the 4th quarter worth about $7,949,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Riskified in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Riskified by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Riskified by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 50,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Riskified stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. Riskified has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $71.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

