Analysts Set Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Target Price at $4.53

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.53.

PSNY has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNY opened at $1.67 on Friday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $613.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.00 million. Research analysts expect that Polestar Automotive Holding UK will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSNY. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,833,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 273,479 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 744.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,451,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 144.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 720,285 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,136,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 220,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 11.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 795,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 80,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

