Analysts Set Expectations for Halliburton’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Shares of HAL opened at $34.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.01. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Halliburton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,551,234 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,394,077,000 after purchasing an additional 479,877 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,748,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $853,795,000 after buying an additional 1,120,274 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,538,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $850,927,000 after buying an additional 782,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,079,068 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,759,000 after purchasing an additional 387,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Halliburton by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.84%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

