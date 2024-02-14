Analysts Set CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Target Price at $120.43

Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CONMED from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get CONMED alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CONMED

CONMED Price Performance

CONMED Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $84.51 on Wednesday. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $138.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,925.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CONMED by 586.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 31.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in CONMED in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.