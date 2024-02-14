Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Peloton Interactive (PTON)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON):
- 2/2/2024 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2024 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $6.50 to $5.75. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2024 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2024 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Peloton Interactive Price Performance
NASDAQ PTON traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $4.55. 1,436,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,315,965. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.04. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $14.89.
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.17 million. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 84.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.
Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.
