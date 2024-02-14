Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Peloton Interactive (PTON)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON):

2/2/2024 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2024 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $6.50 to $5.75. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2024 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2024 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

NASDAQ PTON traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $4.55. 1,436,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,315,965. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.04. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $14.89.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.17 million. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

In other news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,402.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 84.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

