Analysts Offer Predictions for Green Plains Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Green Plains in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Green Plains’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GPRE. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

GPRE stock opened at $23.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $36.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average is $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.62.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director James D. Anderson purchased 2,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,619.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Green Plains news, CEO Todd A. Becker bought 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $125,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,049,508.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Anderson bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,619.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,879 shares of company stock worth $206,763 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. State Street Corp grew its position in Green Plains by 31.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,655,000 after buying an additional 1,011,642 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 27.4% during the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,834,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,844,000 after purchasing an additional 610,079 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 11.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,479,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,945,000 after purchasing an additional 584,257 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,967,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 28.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,430,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,105,000 after purchasing an additional 318,631 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

