Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Purchases Shares of 12,810 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000. Diamondback Energy makes up approximately 1.1% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,231 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.84.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

FANG traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.59. 1,091,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $171.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

