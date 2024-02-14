Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Lowers Holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lessened its stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,170 shares during the quarter. Valaris comprises about 2.3% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Valaris were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Valaris by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,843,000 after acquiring an additional 234,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Valaris by 64.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,757,000 after acquiring an additional 867,097 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,056,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,131,000 after buying an additional 35,305 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 8.4% during the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 2,005,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,211,000 after buying an additional 155,737 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 11.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,704,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,792,000 after buying an additional 172,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

VAL traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,624. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 85.57 and a beta of 1.13. Valaris Limited has a twelve month low of $54.13 and a twelve month high of $79.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on VAL. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Valaris from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valaris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

