Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 111,683 shares during the period. Tidewater makes up approximately 2.4% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Tidewater worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tidewater by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Tidewater by 2,732.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Tidewater by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDW traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.10. 78,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,546. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 1.18. Tidewater Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $77.53.

Several brokerages have commented on TDW. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

