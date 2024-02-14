Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Acquires 750 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. First Citizens BancShares comprises 1.7% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,191,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,922,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 800,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,110.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,110.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,477.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $505.84 and a 52 week high of $1,552.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,439.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,408.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 0.84%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCNCA. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,620.67.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

