American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

American International Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. American International Group has a payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American International Group to earn $7.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

American International Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $70.09 on Wednesday. American International Group has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $71.07. The stock has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.94 and a 200-day moving average of $63.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in American International Group by 601.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

